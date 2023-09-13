Driver crashes into Kingsley school bus, no injuries reported

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning crash involving a Kingsley school bus with students on it.

The crash was reported around 7:30 Wednesday morning on M-113 east of Kingsley. Deputies said the driver of a Mercedes was heading west on M-113 when they crossed into oncoming traffic, the school bus head-on. That driver admitted to falling alseep.

A 26-foot box truck driving behind the bus also clipped it while trying to avoid the crash.

Deputies say the driver of the Mercedes was ticketed and released but later placed under arrest on unrelated charges.

The Kingsley Area Schools interim said the bus driver and students were not injured. Students were picked up by another bus, and parents have been notified.

We will have more information from the Sheriff’s Office and Kingsley Area Schools later this afternoon.