Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan: What to do when you or a loved one is feeling depressed

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and this time of year we like to focus on mental health and the wellness of our friend & loved ones. When someone that you know or love is dealing with depression it is difficult to know what to do or how to address the issue without making things worse.

But staying silent is not a solution either, so what is someone suppose to do?

We sat down to chat with Dr. Gregory from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan about what to look for in a friend or loved one that may be fighting depression and what we can do to help without exacerbating the problem.

One of the biggest takeaways is that it is okay to address a person directly when it is coming from a place of caring and support. Although it will never be an easy question to ask, “are you having suicidal thoughts?” may be the best way to start the dialogue and it is CRITICAL that the individual suffering from depression seeks professional help.

For more information visit the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan website.

If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts please call the suicide and crisis hotline 988 immediately.