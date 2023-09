We took a trip to Morgan Composting in What’s Growing With Tom this week.

This time of year farmers are harvesting and they need fertilizer or compost to put on the field now so it can be ready for next year’s crop. Which is why this is the busiest time of year for Morgan Compost who makes a lot of custom blends for farmers around the state.

Chief meteorologist Tom O’Hare talks to Justin from Morgan Composting about what it takes to make a custom blend for their customers.