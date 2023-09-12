Traverse City commissioners unanimously vote to offer city manager position to Benjamin Marentette

Traverse City has officially filled the position of their next city manager.

“We’ve got a lot of great things within the organization and community. This is also a chance to help shape that culture,” said new city manager, Benjamin Marentette. “And to work in partnership, true partnership with our city commission our excellent city staff, the residence, and all the stakeholders, and that’s what’s got me really jazzed about this is true partnership and approaching leadership in that fashion,” he adds.

The city commissioners made a unanimous voted to offer the city manager job to Marentette, who was serving as the city clerk.

“Well, I am deeply grateful for the unanimous support of the city commission in choosing me as their next city manager. The support of the city staff, the feedback that the city commission got through the staff interviews was very supportive of me serving in this role. And as I understand from the public open house, there were very supportive comments with respect to me serving in this role,” said Marentette.

And with the support of the community, Marentette wants to help support them.

“That strategic plan will be informed by so many people, members of the community, all of the stakeholders, everyone that counts on Traverse City government. And so, I’m looking forward to that process. And that the process will then, like I said, help us decide where to spend our resources. And so that’s something that I’m really looking forward to and we need to have all voices at the table,” he said.

And he wants to be sure that every voice is heard.

“The point is that the vision needs to represent where this community wants to go and there won’t be complete agreement, but hopefully there will be alignment that we all participate it and that everyone’s voice is factored in,” he said.

The city is facing big discussion, such as zoning, which he plans to look at closely.

“That’s another area where I have a lot to learn. We have a professional planning department staff, a planning commission and city commission that studies those issues very closely,” said Marentette.

And with all the plans that he has in store, he says he can’t do it alone.

“And that’s a conversation that we’re going to continue to have as a community,”.

Marentette says that he plans on getting approval from the city commission to bring Sarah Lutz as the interim city clerk.