Stray dog finds forever home at Northern Michigan long term care facility

A heartwarming story comes out of Antrim County where a dog named Scout escaped from the animal shelter numerous times on a mission to make his way to a long-term medical facility nearby.

His continued unannounced visits prompted staff to adopt Scout.

That was back in 2017. Since then, Scout has garnered interest from people all over the world, turning him into a celebrity.

Stephanie Elsey, a RN and clinical care coordinator at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility in Bellaire, said Scout made himself at home immediately at the facility.

“The nurse supervisor who found him on the couch here in the lobby called the Antrim County Animal Control to come back over and get him, as he had found his way in through our automatic doors. And so, they did,” said Elsey.

But two more times that week, Scout was discovered back on that same couch.

After the third instance, Jenny Martinek, household coordinator said staff decided it was a sign and decided to keep him.

“We didn’t know what that reason was. And we still don’t know what that reason was to this day. But there had to be a reason because he showed up three times in the same week and he definitely wanted to be here,” said Martinek.

Since then, Elsey said Scout has become a permanent fixture, even making rounds of his own.

“He goes on to these floors and as soon as people see him, they want to pet him. They want to see him. They want to give him, you know, treats. They want to love on him. He just seems to bring a little bit more joy. You know, the people who live here in the facility and he just spreads a little happiness,” said Elsey.

For people like Shirley Sawyer, who lives there, she said having Scout around is a blessing.

“He’ll get up on the bed sometimes if you’re laying there and things are not going right, he’ll get up on the bed and lie down. And then when you get up off it and he’ll get up and like he’s done his work and he goes on,” said Sawyer.

Meadow Brook might not know why Scout chose them, but Martinek said the arrangement has worked out well.

“He brings laughter and happiness and joy to everyone’s life. He reminds them of home and so to have somebody to talk to that will just sit there and listen and likes to be petted. It just brings joy to both the staff and the residents,” said Martinek.

Meadow Brook is holding their second annual fundraiser to benefit Antrim County’s Animal Control and Shelter and other local pet rescues.

Elsey said Scout has quite the following online. Donations have been pouring in from all over the world and locally, due to his “celebrity status”.

“I think that Scout’s name being attached to the charity going toward the interim kind of animal control that he escaped from, being done here by Meadowbrook just makes it that much more significant,” said Elsey.

For more information on how to donate to Scout’s House Paws for the Pantry, please click here. Or you can check out their Amazon Wish List by clicking here.