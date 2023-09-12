Kinship Care: When family steps up, what happens next?

We sit down with Lisa Grodskey a program operations manager and member of the Michigan Kinship Care Coalition. Kinship care is when a child is removed from their home but instead of entering the traditional foster care system, the child is taken in by a family member.

With so much work to do in helping these families Lisa provides us with some insight into the process and obstacles that caregivers face within our community during the month of September which is Kinship Caregiver Month.

You can get more information about the Michigan Kinship Care program by visiting this link or by going to the Michigan Kinship Care Coalition website.