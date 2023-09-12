Ironman 70.3 Michigan in need of volunteers

Frankfort is hosting the Ironman 70.3 Michigan race on Sunday for the third year.

“It’s such a quaint little town with such beauty in addition to the community support that we’ve received, the natural beauty really lends itself to an event that our athletes have really come to enjoy,” said Joel Gaff Jr., race director for Ironman.

Athletes will take on a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride and 13.1-mile run.

It takes about 1,000 volunteers to put on the Ironman.

“We’ve got all sorts of different volunteer positions available. We’ve got a few aid stations, spots that are available, where folks will be handing out water and energy, drink and food to our athletes on the bike course and the run course,” explained Gaff Jr. “We need kayaks in the water and other swim safety personnel as well as folks throughout the week who are helping check our athletes in at the registration tent, tell athletes where to go on the run course called Pointers.”

Morgan Davidson volunteered last year and is back again to help out.

“This year, I’m helping out with merchandise. I think it’s just a cool perspective to be able to go and meet all these new people and see how people challenged themselves,” said Morgan Davidson.

“You’re going to see folks from all walks of life who are coming to try to achieve, for many of them, a bucket list goal,” added Gaff Jr. “So that energy is just really incredible that the volunteers will get back on race day in return for what they give.

Click here to sign up to volunteer at the Ironman 70.3 Michigan.