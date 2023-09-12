Grab a sweet treat at JoJo’s Cookie Co. in Traverse City!

At JoJo’s Cookie Company, smiles are made from scratch! And you can now try a freshly baked cookie at their new location in downtown Traverse City.

The company began in 2020 when Jordyn found herself doing a lot of baking during quarantine. She always had a passion for baking, but with extra time on her hands, she decided to take on the challenge of mastering the perfect chocolate chip cookie. This was just the beginning and Jordyn’s husband Colin knew that this could be something much bigger than a delicious treat to share at home. This led Colin and Jordyn to opening their first store in Petoskey.

And now, you can find their second location in Traverse City.

Lifestyle reporter, Rachel Rademacher went to JoJo’s to learn more about their story and of course, bake some cookies!