Lake Louise Christian Community Retreat in Boyne Falls is pulling out the crafts and ready for the fall season.

The retreat has a master crafter, Vicki Reinhardt, that knows how to put together fall decorations.

The retreat has been offering fall door gnome scarecrow classes with Reinhardt, and they have one more left!

Advertisement

Their next class will be on September 17th and still available for people to sign up!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are sitting in one of her classes learning how to make a fall door scarecrow!

Fall festivities with Lake Louise Christian Community Retreat-6:45

Fall festivities with Lake Louise Christian Community Retreat-7:15