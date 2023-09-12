Downstate Michigan deputy suffers serious head injury in struggle with suspect

DORR TOWNSHIP (AP) — A Southwestern Michigan sheriff’s deputy suffered a serious head injury and was hospitalized after a struggle with a suspect, authorities said Tuesday.

The Allegan County deputy was responding to a complaint of a person driving back and forth in a neighborhood at high speed without headlights shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

While being arrested, the suspect became combative and injured the deputy, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment, tests ands observation, it said.

A Michigan State Police trooper who was assisting the deputy arrested the suspect and began giving first aid to the incapacitated deputy, according to the department.

The suspect, a 35-year-old Dorr resident, was in custody in the Allegan County Corrections Center on several unspecified felony charges, the news release said.

The injured deputy’s name was not released, and his medical condition was unclear Tuesday.