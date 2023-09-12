A woman from Manistee retires after 45 years of service to Dial A Ride

After 45 years of service to Manistee County transportation, Denise Peters is retiring from Dial A Ride

“I worked at Big Al’s Pizza and I needed insurance because everything’s about insurance nowadays, and so there was nothing there at the time. And so I started looking around for it. I quit Big Al’s, and so I went to apply for unemployment, and they said well Dial A Ride is hiring, and I said, I’m not driving a bus. And they said, you’re not getting your unemployment then. And so that’s how I ended up here. And I started out as bus driver. And then Donna Hargraves was my general manager at the time. She sent me to Grand Rapids to learn how to drive 40 footers,” said Denise.

She may not have been keen on the idea of driving a bus 45 years ago, but today it’s become Denise’s passion. And she’s touched so many lives with her giving heart and wealth of knowledge.

The transportation industry is a tough industry to begin with, and people don’t realize that there’s so many aspects that come into it. And she’s raised kids from when they were two and a half years old until they’ve graduated high school. And now we’re taking their kids. She gets involved in a lot of extra community activities like Tight Lines for Troops. She’s just a good person. And she knows everybody. She’s got her thumb on the heartbeat of the communities,” said Office Manager and neighbor of Denise, Shann Wagar.

Although Denise is retiring, her teaching and love for transportation won’t stop anytime soon.

“I have to stay busy. And I just want to teach people my knowledge. I have friends that well - Dick Strevey who let me take his daughter one day for a ride in the car before she went for her driver’s training just to teach her my knowledge of what to look for, you know, things that we don’t learn in driver’s training,” Denise said.

There’s one thing, at Dial A Ride that everyone can agree on...

“She will be greatly missed. She’s done so many things for so many people. She not only knows Dial A Ride transportation, but there’s many other forms of transportation to help people in every community and in our community. She knows all of those so people don’t have to call here and there and everywhere to try and find a ride or what they need. They know all they have to do is call Denise. Most of us we’re blessed with 24 hours in a day. She gets 36. So, you know, she runs a farm, she runs Dial A Ride and she volunteers in every organization in town. It’d be hard to find somebody in town that she hasn’t touched” said Richard Strevey, a previous co-worker of Denise’s at Dial A Ride.













