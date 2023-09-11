The One Up XP Show - Episode 90: Starfield, Big Esports Conference

This week we take you into the massive and new game Starfield! When you say open world this is what you imagine!

We also take you to the University of Michigan and sit down with the Assistant Director of Esports and Intramurals Kevin Palmer! He fills us in on the big news of the Big Esports Conference! All the participating Big 10 schools will play each other in the Big Esports Conference!

