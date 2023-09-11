The One Up XP Show - Episode 85: SuperMega Baseball 3, Dr. Matheus Garcia Souza

This week Klam and I take you into Super Mega Baseball 3! We are throwing heaters and hitting dingers! This game is on all platforms but free on Xbox with the Xbox Live Game Pass!

We also sit down with Dr. Matheus Garcia Souza from Central Michigan University! He is the Director of Musical Events there at CMU but we sit him down to talk about him playing music on games such as Mortal Kombat, Final Fantasy and many more!

