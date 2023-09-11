Lake Superior State University holds annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Lake Superior State University held its annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in the heart of campus Monday morning.

Dozens of LSSU students, along with several law enforcement agencies and EMS personnel from around Soo area, attended the event.

LSSU’s fire science and public safety students were also part of the ceremony. One student said the actions by the first responders that day resonated with him growing up.

Advertisement

“It’s amazing what they did for others and to help and save others. It’s inspiring and, hopefully, I can be half the men they were,” Tucker Combs, a LSSU Fire Science sophomore, said.

Interim President Dr. Lynn Gillete, Mayor Don Gerrie and Dean of the College of Health and Behavior Dr. Kathy Berchem were speakers at the event.