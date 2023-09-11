Kingsley man arrested for crashing truck into car, multiple businesses in Grand Traverse Co.

A Kingsley man is behind bars, accused of ramming into buildings and a parked car over the weekend.

Some of the damage the man is accused of causing Friday night has already been cleaned up.

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said the man rammed into the Munson Medical Surgery Center, Copper Ridge Surgery Center, and the front door to Great Wolf Lodge.

Captain Chris Clark said the man also rammed a vehicle at a home where the homeowner had a personal protection order, also known as a PPO, against him.

After a short chase, he was arrested for destruction of property and violating a PPO.

“Deputies were able to find that subject in his vehicle. A short pursuit occurred. At that point, they were able to place the subject in custody and after that then learned additional information that there were other businesses within Garfield Township that the subject had drove through the front door of their businesses,” said Clark.

The sheriff’s office said they are still trying to determine the sequence of events. The incidents remain under investigation.

The suspect has yet to be arraigned.







