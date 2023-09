State Police need your help finding the suspect of a hit and run.

They say Sunday a man was sitting at a boat launch on Houghton Lake when he noticed a silver Tahoe towing a boat -- that hit a parked trailer.

Take a good look at these pictures -- this is that Tahoe.

The witness says the man got out of that Tahoe, looked at the damage, and then sped off.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Houghton Lake State Police Post.

Hit & Run 1

Hit & Run 3