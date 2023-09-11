Horse from Mecosta Co. confirmed to have Eastern equine encephalitis, MDARD says

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) on Monday reported Michigan’s first cases of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and West Nile virus (WNV) in domestic animals. EEE was detected in a 7-year-old Standardbred gelding from Mecosta County, and the WNV case occurred in a 4-month-old Belgian colt from Calhoun County.

Both horses were unvaccinated against their respective diseases, MDARD said.

Officials said Michiganders should continue taking precautions to protect their animals and themselves from mosquito bites.

Advertisement

“While these are the first confirmed cases of EEE and WNV in domestic animals for 2023, these viruses were already found in mosquito pools and wild birds throughout 14 Michigan counties this season,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “These detections indicate these diseases are present and circulating within the state’s mosquito population, so protecting animals from being exposed to these insects is crucial. Preventing mosquito bites will prevent mosquito-borne diseases.”

EEE and WNV are both viral diseases transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes to both animals and people; they are typically seen in late summer to early fall each year in Michigan, MDARD said. These diseases are not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact.

“These discoveries are a reminder that the EEE virus is here in Michigan and provides warning that people can also become infected by a mosquito,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Michigan residents are urged to take precautions and protect themselves from mosquito bites as EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the U.S., with a 33 percent fatality rate among people who become ill.”

Despite the cooler temperatures being experienced around the state, the mosquitoes that carry EEE and WNV will remain alive and active until there has been at least one hard freeze where the temperatures fall below 28 degrees Fahrenheit.

Advertisement

EEE and other mosquito-borne diseases are reportable to MDARD. Submit a Reportable Disease Form to mireportableanimal@michigan.gov if you suspect a case.

If a Michigan animal is suspected of having WNV or EEE, funding is available under an arbovirus grant to cover these testing costs. Please contact MDARD at 800-292-3939 for more details.



