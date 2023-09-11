Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department hosts “Remembering 22 Years” memorial

On Monday, a “Remembering 22 Years” memorial was held at the 9/11 Memorial Park in Traverse City, which is home to a piece of the world trade center.

“As we remember with compassion devotion and honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice those who were innocently taken away from us, we ask us in your most holy name, amen,” says Metro Chaplin, Jude Younker.

The day starting off with three rings to remember those whose lives were lost on this tragic day. And the city’s Metro Honor Guard and local Boy Scout troops raising flags to half-staff.

“Workers and citizens in New York, The Pentagon, and in Shanksville Pennsylvania started their day in routine that soon would shake a Nation’s core. The events of that day would sure devastate a week nation, however the true character of American people we unified as a nation and showed the world that cowardly acts of terrorism would not go unnoticed and our spirit was unbroken,” says Grand Traverse Metro Fire Chief, Pat Parker.

These were just a few ways the community continues to help remember 9/11.

Stories were told reflecting on a day of loss.

“A Manhattan dispatcher answered the phone and heard ‘This is 3 truck Captain Brown we are on 35 and on the North Tower still heading up were trying to get up there are people who still need help’. We all know what happened shortly after that. I choose to share this story with you today as a reason we still should continue to remember,” says Emergency Management Coordinator for Grand Traverse County, Gregg Bird.

And anthems were sung to pay tribute to our resilient country.

But even on rainy days like today, the community still showed up to do our part to never forget 9/11.

“People ask me why you continue to do this, well we made a promise when we picked up this artefact behind this to never forget. But we as a nation can never forget what happened and we can never take our guard down,” says Chief Parker.

“You saw the huge outpouring today that we are never going to forget. So many lives were lost that day senselessly,” he adds.

A country who promises to never forget.

“These heroes, just a few of those heroes, just a few of the 2,977 citizens and first responders that die are the reason we should stand up to adversity. That’s why we should find the courage and strength to continue to fight evil,” says Bird.

The whole ceremony was continued despite the rain.