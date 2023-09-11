County Road Association of Michigan releases fall colors guide

There’s nowhere better than Northern Michigan to see fall leaves, and that’s especially true on our back roads.

The County Road Association of Michigan worked with agencies across the state to put together a list of the best drives to take.

Here are a few highlights from the 9&10 News viewing area:

Chippewa County

North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area

Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford

Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123

Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive

Wexford County

Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac:

Route 1: Cadillac Lakes (20 miles)

Route 2: Hodenpyl Dam (70 miles)

Route 3: Pine River (65 miles)

Route 4: Lake Missaukee (35 miles)

Leelanau County

North Eagle Highway

Newman Road

Port Oneida Road

Gills Pier Road

Schomberg Road

You can find the full list and best dates to go here.

