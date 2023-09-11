County Road Association of Michigan releases fall colors guide

There’s nowhere better than Northern Michigan to see fall leaves, and that’s especially true on our back roads.
The County Road Association of Michigan worked with agencies across the state to put together a list of the best drives to take.
Here are a few highlights from the 9&10 News viewing area:
Chippewa County
- North and South Caribou Lake Roads in the DeTour Village area
- Gogomain Road from Goetzville to Pickford
- Lakeshore Drive from Brimley to M-123
- Salt Point Road from M-28 to Lakeshore Drive
Wexford County
Fall Color Scenic Routes, all starting from downtown Cadillac:
- Route 1: Cadillac Lakes (20 miles)
- Route 2: Hodenpyl Dam (70 miles)
- Route 3: Pine River (65 miles)
- Route 4: Lake Missaukee (35 miles)
Leelanau County
- North Eagle Highway
- Newman Road
- Port Oneida Road
- Gills Pier Road
- Schomberg Road
You can find the full list and best dates to go here.
