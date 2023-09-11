Cadillac Fire Department hosts Child Safety Expo in honor of 9/11

In honor of 9/11, the Cadillac Fire Department hosted the annual Child Safety Expo.

The expo started the year following 9/11 to have a community-focused event.

Kids got to practice escaping from a simulated smoke-filled home in the fire safety trailer and vision screenings. The event also had car seat safety checks and police K-9 and therapy dogs.

Advertisement

“When we can protect our children right from the start, then we can help ensure a safe and healthy future for them as they grow and as they learn in our community. And learning about things within our community is what makes a family strong,” said Karen Staub, prevention coordinator for the Wexford-Missuakee Child Protection Council.

The more than 200 children and parents also enjoyed music and food at the expo.