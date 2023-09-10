The Halloween House of Cadillac does more than just decorate, they help the community

If you live in the Cadillac, you have probably drove past The Halloween House of Cadillac.

I decided to be brave and take a trip to the home filled with handmade and other decorations, but thankfully no jump scares.

I learned more details about why the homeowners take the time to decorate the home, here is what they had to say.

“We recently moved here about seven years ago, and then we started really, really decorating” says The Halloween House of Cadillac owner Justin Dumas.

Justin and his family have been decorating for Halloween for over 20 years.

“Well, it makes people happy. It makes people smile. People love it, young and old. And we started it when my kids were little and they’re in their twenties,” says Dumas.

And when they moved to Cadillac, and people around them saw their decoration they had great reactions.

“And then in 2020, that guy came out. The 12-foot skeleton and we were one of the lucky ones to get one. And that’s when stuff went crazy. He came here, people noticed, and then they’re like, what is that?,’ says Dumas.

But this house isn’t just about the Halloween decorations and community reaction, it’s about something much more.

“So, my wife had a great idea. With all the attention that we get, we wanted to do another good thing with it besides making people smile and people happy. So, she decided to put a food drive and put these barrels out here that are neatly decorated by my daughter. The community has responded huge last year, we came up with 74 banana boxes full of food and we donated to the Cadillac Community Food Pantry, which is our largest one in Cadillac, and the Vet Serving Vets of Cadillac,” says Dumas.

But that’s not all, if you want to go and enjoy the house, there is an event coming up to do so.

“On October 21st we are doing a Trunk or Treat across the street on Diggins Hill, and it’s going to be fun. All you have to do is donate three nonperishable items. Nonperishable is what we really like because we have no other way to store it. We will have The Cherryland Ghostbusters, they will be here also, which we’re excited for them to help,” says Dumas.

The Trunk or Treat event will be going on from 5 to 7pm on East River Street and you can also donate candy to the house.