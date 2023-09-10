American Legion Post Three Auxiliary and Legion Riders rode to raise money for Christmas

“There’s a lot of kids around that probably wouldn’t get nothing.”

Dozens of Veterans making sure kids have a special Christmas this year.

Christmas is just over three months away. I know, I know... don’t rush it, right? But now is the time to start thinking about the holiday season.

Advertisement

The American Legion Post 3 Auxiliary and Legion riders rode around to 8 different spots in Chippewa and Luce Counties to help raise money, and get toy donations, for their 2023 children’s toy fundraiser.

All toys will be distributed to local eastern U.P. children at Christmas time.

Organizers say it’s a great event.

“It’s been really good! It’s been good for the Legion, it’s good for the people, it’s a big event. We think it’s a big event. We like to get everybody to ride their motorcycles,” says Vietnam War Veteran, Rod Liddell.

In addition to the fun run, there were also drawings for prizes.