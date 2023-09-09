Today in History: Pere Marquette ferry sank after leaving Ludington, killing 29 people

On Sept. 9, 1910, the SS Pere Marquette 18 left Ludington to head across Lake Michigan to Milwaukee, but disaster struck.

The Pere Marquette 18 was a ferry that served on Lake Michigan carrying primarily rail cars. It generally docked in ports in Ludington and in Kewaunee, Manitowoc and Milwaukee in Wisconsin, and served from 1902 until the 1910 sinking.

On that fateful September day, there were 62 passengers and crewmen aboard the Pere Marquette. The ship was taking 29 rail cars filled with coal and general merchandise to Milwaukee.

During the trip, the Pere Marquette started taking on water, and according to reports at the time, she took in so much, the ship’s pumps couldn’t keep up and contain it. As a result, the ship sank off the coast of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

The Pere Marquette 17 was in the area and managed to save 35 people on board the Pere Marquette 18, but 27 others died. Two people from the Pere Marquette 17 were killed during rescue efforts as well.

Many of the victims were from Ludington. A list of the people who died and the people who survived can be found on this webpage.

The shipwreck was lost for more than a century, but it was discovered by a wreck-hunting team from Minnesota in July 2020. They reported that the ship was 500 feet down about 25 miles from Sheboygan.

The cause of the flooding is a mystery to this day.





