Navy Veteran tried to help women rescue dog after house catches fire in Chippewa Co.

“Just kinda like man, that looks like a big bonfire. As I got closer, I realized it wasn’t a bonfire.”

A fire in Chippewa County last night destroyed this home.

The call came in around 9:30 for a fully involved structure fire on nine-mile road in Bruce Township.

Advertisement

Bruce Township and Dafter Township volunteer fire departments battled the fire for just over three hours.

Scott Igo was driving down the road, saw the fire, and did what he could to help.

He stopped and talked to the elderly owner, and she said there was a dog still inside. Firefighters were not on the scene yet.

Being a navy veteran, he knew he had to try to save her pet. He tried to enter the house, but the flames and smoke held him back.

Advertisement

“In the Navy, we have to go through firefighting and have to go through all of that, so you know the limitations. And I saw how fast it was spreading. It was going to be a dangerous situation that at that point, you have to look at your own safety,” says Navy Veteran Scott Igo.

Igo does not know if the dog made it out alive. The owner also told Igo that she did not know how the fire started.