Trooper from Houghton Lake Post saves man from heroin overdose

Michael Burnside

Michigan State Police say a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post saved a man overdosing on heroin.

Trooper Michael Burnside headed to the scene in Kalkaska County on Wednesday night around 7:30. The caller said her brother had overdosed, and when Burnside arrived he found him lying on the ground outside.

Trooper Burnside says the man had shallow breathing and was not responsive. The trooper administered a dose of Narcan, and the man immediately opened his eyes and took a deep breath.

He was able to talk to Burnside, who monitored his condition until EMS arrived. The man admitted to using heroin and thanked Trooper Burnside for saving his life.