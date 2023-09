The Annual Barn Market kicks off today at the Northwestern Michigan Fairgrounds.

This year the market will be featuring over 100 vintage vendors, makers, florals, and so much more.

While at the market you’ll be able to get full access to local food trucks and hear from local musicians.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the fairgrounds getting all the details.

The Barn Market returns to Traverse City-6:45

The Barn Market returns to Traverse City-7:15