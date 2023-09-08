Newaygo Co. Sheriff’s K9 ‘Remi’ passes away from medical condition

Newaygo Co. K9 Remi

Newaygo County Sheriff Bob Mendham has announced that their K9, Remi, has died from a medical condition.

Mendham says Remi started her career with the office in 2014, trained in tracking and narcotics.

“Over the years, Remi has apprehended many suspects, found several missing persons and is responsible for the removal of narcotics from our community. Remi also had a large spots in many kids’ hearts from visiting schools and community events,” Mendham wrote.

Sheriff Mendham says Remi will be especially missed by her partner, Deputy Green, and his family.