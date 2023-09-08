Meceola Currie Comfort Home plans tailgate for terminally ill patient

Man in Hospice last wish to watch the Detroit Lions play the Kansas City Chiefs

Steve Evans is terminally ill and nearing the end of his life, and about three months ago, he came to the Meceola Currie Comfort Home in Reed City.

“It’s been a miracle to me. When I got here, I thought I was down to, like, my last week,” said Steve Evans. “The first minute I walked into the door here, I just felt peace when I walked in. I sat down on the couch in the living room, and I sat right there for three hours without moving. It was just so peaceful. Instead of getting worse, I feel like I’m getting better here.

Evans says when he first got ill, he set goals for himself. He was told he only had six months left to live.

Well, the six months was up at the end of August, and his goal was to make it to Sept. 7 to see the first Lions game.

“It was really important to him. He’s been a Lions fan his whole life,” said Laura Currie, Executive Director at Meceola Currie Comfort Home.

“I think it’s hard to describe a Lions fan. It’s like you’re born a Lions fan, or you’re not,” added Evans.

So on Sept. 7, the day the Detroit Lions took on the Kansas City Chiefs, the hospice house planned a tailgate for his friends and family.

“This is really just a great way to create memories for his family so they can continue to hold those after his passing,” said Currie.

To top it off, Corewell Health Hospice surprised Evans with a Lions Jersey.