Harrison man killed in motorcycle crash downstate

Deputies from Gratiot County say a motorcyclist from Northern Michigan was killed in a crash on Thursday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a truck pulling a camper slowed down to turn off US-127. Gabriel Shellito from Harrison was riding his motorcycle behind the truck and didn’t slow down in time. He crashed into the back of the camper.

Deputies say Shellito was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation. Deputies were aided by Ithaca Fire & Rescue and MSP.