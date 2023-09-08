Antrim County Sheriff Daniel Bean retires after 15 years of service

Antrim County said their goodbyes to their current sheriff as Friday was his last day on the job.

Antrim County Sheriff Daniel Bean got a surprise send off today as he retires after decades of service in law enforcement.

Hundreds of people came out to attend Sheriff Daniel Bean’s surprise retirement party, put on by the sheriff’s office and the Antrim County Commission on Aging.

Bean regularly served lunch to the senior citizens there.

He’s retiring after being with the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office for close to 38 of his 42 years in law enforcement, serving as sheriff for the past 15 years.

Bean said it’s the community that’s kept him here.

“It’s been a great run not only as sheriff, which they put me in four terms, but also just even as undersheriff. This community of Antrim County has just been just awesome for law enforcement. They’ve been very positive. And we’ve had great conversations, a lot of the community,” said Bean.

The current undersheriff, Kevin Hoch will be stepping up to fill the role of interim sheriff until the next election.

Hoch has been the undersheriff for the past 15 months and has been with Antrim County Sheriff’s office for close to 27 years.