U.P. man arrested for repeated sexual assault of a child

Michigan State Police said Thursday that a Marquette man has been arrested for criminal sexual conduct against a child under 13.

In June 2023, the MSP Alpena Post received a request from the Rogers City Police Department to investigate an alleged sexual assault of a minor that occurred outside their jurisdiction.

The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Alpena. The victim said they were sexually assaulted by 33-year-old Zachary Ryan Barnett several years ago and at different venues, including in Otsego County.

Barnett is currently incarcerated at the Marquette Branch Prison for drug-related offenses and declined to be interviewed in this case, troopers said. An arrest warrant was authorized by the Presque Isle County Prosecutor’s Office on July 24, and Barnett was served a copy of the warrant at the prison.

Barnett was arraigned this week in the 89th District Court in Presque Isle County on two counts of criminal sexual conduct first degree (victim under 13).

The MSP Alpena Post was assisted in the investigation by troopers and detectives from the MSP Gaylord and Negaunee Posts. Additional charges are being sought in Otsego County.