Munson Healthcare announces search for new Medical Center president

Matt Wille (HANNAH LYNCH ALLINA)

Munson Healthcare says they are looking for someone new to lead Munson Medical Center as President/CEO Matt Wille announces his departure.

Munson says Wille is taking a position in Wisconsin to be closer to family. He joined MMC in 2019 and led the center through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are grateful for Matt’s leadership in advancing Munson Medical Center as a high-level specialty care hospital recognized among Fortune’s Top 100 Hospitals and receiving a CMS Five-Star rating multiple times during his tenure,” said Laura Glenn, Munson Healthcare Chief Operating Officer.

Wille’s last day is Oct. 6. Kathy Laraia, MHC Vice President of Oncology and Professional, will lead MMC during the search for a new president.