Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo new corn maze themed after Detroit Lions

People are getting into the lions spirit in Oceana County.

We’re talking about Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo in New Era with a Detroit Lions themed corn maze this year. The maze says “restore the roar” with the team’s logo.

If you’re up for the challenge, the farm said the maze takes about 40 minutes to complete.

“It’s cool to go through a corn maze but it’s really cool to go through a corn maze and you know, add to the spirit of fall football. And heck, what if the Lions make a run and we would feel like we were a tiny part of it,” Rob Recknegel, A&M Director for Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, said.

Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is open until Oct. 31.