Legally blind Farwell High School band student to march in Homecoming Parade.

A legally blind Farwell High school student is part of the school’s band program, proving a valuable lesson: what happens to you is less important than what you decide to do with your circumstances.

Justin Coburn, 14, is visually impaired.

“It’s called optic nerve hypoplasia and basically my vision slowly has been getting better, but its kind of hasn’t gotten better since now. I don’t know if it’ll fully ever return, possibly, but I guess we’ll find out as I get older,” said Coburn.

He said he’s had an interest in music for years.

“I really wanted to learn how to play an instrument because I play piano by ear. I play piano really pretty good, since I got one. I think it was when I turned like 9 or 10, 11, somewhere around there,” said Coburn.

He said his impairment hasn’t gotten in the way of learning to play music. In some ways it’s even helped.

“I can hear the details of, like, the notes and that’s how I play by ear and have perfect pitch when it comes to notes and vocals and stuff like that,” said Coburn.

The 8th grader gets his music sheets brailled. Then, he’s able to memorize the music and perform with the rest of the band.

The band director of Farwell Area Schools, Paul Simmons said he’s had him as a student since 5th grade. He started out playing the baritone before moving on to the tuba.

“For Justin, music reaches in and grabs his soul a little bit and he just really is in tune to it and he loves doing it. He goes home and he plays piano and messing around and things,” said Simmons.

Simmons said he’s a standout student and an inspiration to all.

“Out of all my kids, all my band students, here’s somebody who has a disability and he’s carrying a tuba home down the sidewalk to go home and practice,” said Simmons.

The 8th grade band has been practicing for the upcoming homecoming parade. Something Coburn said he’s excited but also a bit nervous for.

“I always go to the sides and stuff. Mr. Sherman has to hold my sousaphone, hold me in line, so I only crash once in a while. Yeah, I feel like in the parade I’m going to knock out Aaron with my sousaphone,” said Coburn.

Simmons said with his hands full playing an instrument, Coburn won’t be able to use his cane. They’ve been working towards this day since 5th grade. Lately, the band has been practicing marching outside in the parking lot.

“One of the things we try to push here is the older kids, the high schoolers, mentoring and helping the younger kids. So I talked with that student. He’s going to help guide Justin through the parade and help make sure that he stays safe and stays in the right line and that sort of stuff,” said Simmons.

Coburn is no stranger to overcoming adversity, in addition to playing the piano, he’s also tried his hand at baseball, riding four wheelers and loves math.

Coburn said sometimes he’s even impressed by what he’s accomplished.

“I’m pretty surprised of myself when I look back at things I’ve done before. I honestly sometimes I ask myself how I do the things I do,” said Coburn.