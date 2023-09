Hungry Ducks Farm in Charlevoix will soon be closing for the season but fun still awaits!

On the farm not only do they have ducks, but there are cows, bunnies, pigs, donkeys, goats, fish, you name it!

While visiting Hungry Ducks you’re able to feed and make new friends with the farm animals but also get on carousel.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are at Hungry Ducks Farm getting the full experience.