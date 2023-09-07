Calling all Paw-rrotheads! A dog named Jimmy Buffet needs you to adopt him

Jimmy Buffet (the dog)

Grand Traverse County Animal Control has a 4-year-old male pit mix named Jimmy Buffett who needs a forever home.

Jimmy is about 61 lbs. and has a lot of energy. He’ll need training and would do best with an active family that wants to play. He has the potential to do well with other dogs, but he’s not good with cats. Jimmy loves Heinz 57 and french-fried potatoes (OK, that last one’s just a joke).

He’s up-to-date on vaccinations and is neutered, heartworm negative and microchipped. The adoption fee is $100. If you’re interested in learning more please call 231-995-6080.