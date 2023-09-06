Traverse City is looking at ways to help the housing shortage in the area

Zoning proposals from the planning commission were shared at Tuesday night’s city commission meeting.

Linda Koebert, a Traverse City commissioner and a planning commissioner with the city said the proposals that the planning commission is rolling out would allow for what they consider gentle filling of space in the city as opposed to big housing developments that aren’t as conspicuous.

“So we’re trying to find ways for there to be housing variety, not just the big developments of apartment buildings that we’re seeing crop up all around the outside of town, but gentle ways within neighborhoods to use land that is possibly suitable for building small homes or converting a house into a duplex,” said Koebert.

The proposals are expected to be introduced at the city commissioners meeting set for Sept. 18, with a vote on the proposal set to take place in October.