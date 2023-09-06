Monarch butterfly release at John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo says they’re releasing monarch butterflies into the wild as part of a wildlife conservation celebration on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The butterflies will be released in order to improve their population and support conservation of this important species. Butterfly releases will take place every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are so excited to welcome guests to experience the wonder of releasing monarch butterflies into the wild so their population can improve, and they can migrate to wintering grounds in Mexico,” said Dan Hemmann, area curator at John Ball Zoo. “People of all ages can enjoy the events of Monarch Day while learning about why this species is so important.”

There will also be family-friendly activities and opportunities to learn about monarch butterflies and how pollinators help support our natural environment from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Characters including Mirabelle, Rapunzel, Tinkerbell and Fawn will be present throughout the day to help spread the message on conservation efforts everyone can take to contribute to a healthy environment for pollinators.