It’s harvesting season and St. Ambrose Cellars uses honey from local apiarists to make meads

The start of September is considered prime time to harvest honey here in Northern Michigan.

“The bees make the honey, they gather the nectar, they bring it back to the hive and they fan their wings and they thicken the honey. And then they, put a wax cap in over the little combs and they store perfectly as nature intended,” said St. Ambrose Founder Kirk Jones.

Saint Ambrose Cellars uses honey to create fan-favorite products.

“We do honey mustards. We have honey spreads, and our new Kirk’s hot honey all kinds of products,” said Jones.

But Saint Ambrose wasn’t always as big as it is now.

Thanks to the help of sleeping bears farms, they were able to expand.

“We started out about 40 years ago, and we had our first two beehives and over the years where we’ve grown to where we’re making honey and now we’re making honey beverages, the means and and the future looks bright,” said Jones.

The process of harvesting honey includes getting the frames with the honey from the beehives, taking the wax caps off the comb to unveil the honey, then it is put into a spinner to get all of it out.

Believe it or not some of that honey is used to make your favorite drinks.

“We want a special release, something for the fall. And this year it’s Smashing Pumpkins and the guy is out in the back room. Our brewers, use some honey and apple juice and lots of pumpkin and they make a really nice bubbly, smashing pumpkin beverage,” said Jones.

But if you’re not looking for drinks there is so much more! There is food, disc golf, corn hole, and so much more to do.

“I can definitely say one of the things that makes St. Ambrose so popular and so desirable to go to is just the area we have. It’s just so open, people can sit outside. We have live music every night in the summer and very dog friendly and yeah, it’s just a really nice place for people to come relax and just be outside, bring their kids,” said Marketing Director Cory Woessner.

“Family friendly is also one of the main things where we kind of differentiate ourselves from other breweries that are more adult focused,” adds Woessner.

The brewery is opened seven days a week, all year long.



