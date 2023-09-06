Houghton Lake man gets 11-45 years in prison for role in fentanyl overdose death

Chase Rosenthal, 28, of Houghton Lake, was sentenced on Tuesday by Judge Robert Bennett in the Roscommon County Circuit Court to 11 to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of delivery causing death after providing fentanyl to a man who would overdose and die, announced Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Officials said Rosenthal delivered fentanyl to a Houghton Lake man on the afternoon of May 27, 2022. Hours later the victim was found dead, having overdosed on the powerful narcotic.

Delivery causing death is a felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison. Rosenthal is sentenced to serve between 11 and 45 years in prison.

Advertisement

The case was investigated by Michigan State Police.

“Controlled substances like fentanyl carve devastation through families and across communities,” Nessel said at the time of Rosenthal’s guilty plea. “My department will use every resource available to fight back against the deadly opioid epidemic and hold accountable those who distribute narcotics and prey upon Michigan residents suffering from substance use disorder.”



