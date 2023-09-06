Bay Mills Casino and Resort in Chippewa County hosts groundbreaking for massive expansion project

A ground breaking happened Wednesday morning for a massive expansion project at Bay Mills Casino and Resort in Chippewa County.

The project was introduced to the Bay Mills Community’s Tribal Council last September with overwhelming support to move ahead.

The project includes adding 134 rooms with balconies, a deli, spa with massage therapy rooms and a swimming pool with a splash pad among other amenities to the Bay Mills Casino and Resort.

The Bay Mills community is home to the first Native American gaming facility in the United States with it opened up the King’s Club Casino, but that has permanently shut down. Now, the focus is on expanding Bay Mills Casino.

“We will be lifting up our employees, and our community, our tribal citizens, and really the rest of the Eastern Upper Peninsula with this project. As we continue to prosper with this project, so will everyone else,” Whitney Gravelle, the president of the Bay Mills Tribe, said.

Gravelle said the cost of the project will be around $100 million and should be completed in the fall of 2025.