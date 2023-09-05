‘Whole Child Nutrition’ program receives $500,000 to help students in Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet Co.

There’s money on the way to Northern Michigan to support nutrition in schools, raise awareness of healthy food choices, and increase student access to locally produced foods in school cafeterias.

$500,000 has been granted to United Way of Northwest Michigan, Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities, and Charlevoix-Emmet Intermediate School District for their “Whole Child Nutrition Policy, Infrastructure, Food Literacy” program.

“This grant will allow our local schools to expand upon successful farm-to-school initiatives already in place, which have proven successful in nurturing the knowledge, growth, and health of students and the school community,” said Mike Haynes, Director of Instructional Services, Char-Em ISD.

About 9,000 students in 20 schools throughout Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet Counties will benefit from the program.

Nutritional education programming, health information collection, and school kitchen improvement stipends will start October 2023 and continue through the following school year.