Mason County school resource officers celebrate back to school

Students weren’t the only ones making a return to school today.

School resource officers in Mason County got their first day back kicked off right, with 1st day of school pictures.

The school resource officer for the middle and high school in Ludington, Austin Morris said he spent his morning reconnecting with students, getting to know new ones, and helping students find their way around the middle and high school, which is currently under renovations.

Advertisement

“I’m feeling pretty good. This is pretty exciting. Obviously, we have a bunch of renovations and remodels that have gone on. This is a brand-new office for me, but it’s very exciting and it’s given us kind of a great opportunity as a school resource officer to be out in the hallways with a map, helping the kids find where to go for classes,” said Morris.

This will be Morris’ 3rd year as a school resource officer.