Ludington Area Schools Return to School as Temps Soar

While some districts are already back in session, other districts waited until after the Labor Day holiday to start school, including Ludington Area Schools.

Dr. Kyle B. Corlett, the superintendent of Ludington Area Schools, said starting school after Labor Day is a long-standing tradition for the district but this year, they’re having to deal with high heat and humidity.

“It’s important for our community to start after the holiday. A lot of our high school students work for the tourism industry in town, and it’s important for us to keep that tradition. And a lot of our families like to have that one last vacation before the school year starts,” said Corlett.

Advertisement

Even with the later start, the temps remained high, which posed a bit of a problem. The district says the elementary is fully air conditioned but most of the middle and high school building is not.

“The heat definitely makes students tired, you know, a little dragging a little bit but I’m proud of our students and staff for toughing it out. And, you know. It’s the first day. We don’t want to get out early or anything like that, so they’re making the best of it,” said Corlett.

Corlett added that they had plenty of bottled water on hand, to keep students hydrated. As for athletes starting practice Tuesday, Corlett said they trained during the summer and are no stranger to high temps.

“A lot of our athletic practices started before the school year began. We’ve already had two football games and soccer practice,” said Corlett.

Advertisement

Even so, the Athletic Director, Greg Pscodna, is closely monitoring their athletes. Keeping a close eye on humidity levels as they practice on their football field, which is a block from the lakeshore.

“We’ve got to just make sure they’re hydrated. The good thing is it’s down by the lake, so it’s a lot cooler down by the lake than it is at the high school,” said Pscodna.

Pscodna said when it’s super hot, they take lots of breaks, drink plenty of fluids and even have the facilities to give athletes ice baths in cases of overheating.

All our coaches know that it’s a hot day. We’ll just get in what we can do and then cut down the conditioning and running and hitting for football. They know what they need to do to keep their kids safe.