Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo mixing summer and fall activities

The heat and sunshine gave people a reason to continue enjoying summer at Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo in New Era.

“Splash Akers is our newest addition to the farm. We really want to give people a place to cool off, especially on hot days like Tuesday. You never know when it’s going to be 85, 90,” said Rob Recknagel, marketing and advertising director at Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo. “It gives people a chance to come. Have a totally different experience at the farm where you get to really, honestly cool off and have fun.”

“It’s nice because it’s hot. We did the corn maze, so we wanted to come in the water,” added Brynlee Shultz, who was enjoying Splash Acres.

Splash Acres is on brand, farm theme from corn and a tractor that sprays water to horses.

“My favorite thing to do is stand under the bucket,” said Jackson Shultz, who was at Splash Acres.

“It’s going to dump a few hundred gallons on you,” added Recknagel.

Splash Acres is open until Oct. 15, but they’re also getting ready for what they’re known for all their fall activities.

“Our actual u-pick apples start Saturday, so you’ll be able to take the Apple Express over to pick apples. U-pick is a really popular thing in the fall here. Our corn maze is ready to go,” explained Recknagel.

Come mid-September, you can come pick out the perfect pumpkin at Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo.

“A cool thing is all of our pumpkins are $6. We have giant carving pumpkins and giant specialty pumpkins. This year, we just said we want people to go home with pumpkins,” said Recknagel.

Lewis Adventure Farm and Zoo is open until Oct. 31.