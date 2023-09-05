Detroit family celebrates their 50th year of vacationing at Houghton Lake

Traditions are a huge part of many families and a decision to take a summer vacation in 1973 has turned into an annual tradition for the Vitale family.

“Originally, my brother-in-law heard through family and friends about Houghton Lake. It was his family that came, my sister and him and their children. The next year, they invited my brother Vince and his wife and their children to come. They were the only ones married and had family at the time, and they loved it. And then little by little, as we were getting married, they, you know, each one of us would come with our families,” said Paola Ventimiglia.

For the past five decades, the Vitale’s have been taking a trip from Detroit to Houghton Lake for a full week in August, and this year marked the 50th year.

“We came up the one year and just fell in love with it. And that was it didn’t look any further than Houghton Lake,” Sera Badalamenti said.

The Vitale’s say, “It’s the happiest week of the year and it’s the happiest place on earth.”

The Vitale family is sharing the 50th year of this vacation with the fourth generation of the family. They spend the week swimming, fishing, playing games, and of course, eating delicious Italian meals.

“You don’t happen by accident. You don’t keep families together. It just doesn’t happen by accident. You have to want to do it and these people here wanted to make sure this family would bond tightly. Bonds happen by being frequently together. If you don’t have that opportunity, it never happens. So, they provided the opportunity, and they enjoyed it. And we kept it up for years and hopefully they keep it for more years.” said a first generation Vitale family member.

