Still time to catch the Chippewa County Fair as it wraps up on Labor Day

If you haven’t been to the Chippewa County Fair yet this year, Labor Day is your last chance!

Great weather over the weekend brought out big crowds to enjoy the rides, the games, vendors and food. Many were there to check out the animal barns and auctions.

Saturday afternoon, the market livestock auction took place and one local woman got top dollar for her grand champion steer, Felix.

But it was bittersweet for the owner, Kylie Goodman. She was present when Felix was born on their Rudyard farm. Goodman sold the 1,365-pound steer to a high bidder of $7.50 a pound – over $10,000 total!

“This steer has been with me, I watched him get born right on my farm. We have gone to a lot of shows this year. He just has helped me accomplish a lot of my goals. It’s hard to see him go, but I could not be happier with the price I got for him,” said Goodman.

Goodman is going to college to earn an animal science degree to be an animal nutritionist.

The fair continues Monday with a car show and one more day of rides.