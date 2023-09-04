People take over the streets of Downtown Big Rapids for Band of Locals Labor Day Arts, Crafts and Food Festival

People took over the streets of Downtown Big Rapids on Monday for the Band of Locals Labor Day Arts, Crafts and Food Festival.

“Your small businesses are always there to help the community out. We’re always very generous in support of our community,” said Carlleen Rose, Chairperson of Band of Locals. “We live here. We raise our children here. We’re very active on many of the boards in the community, and it also creates uniqueness. The small businesses that live here, you can’t find them anywhere but in our local communities.”

The event is all about celebrating small business.

Advertisement

“My favorite part is all of the knickknacks that I’m going to buy, and I just love to come down and socialize because we know pretty much everybody in town being a small town,” said Tracy Cushway.

“We have hundreds of people down here. So it just makes my heart feel happy,” added Rose.

This year, the festival moved locations from Hemlock Park to the Big Rapids Downtown area.