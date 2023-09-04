Michiganders take to Ludington for last glimpse of summer as Labor Day weekend wraps up

With Labor Day weekend coming to an end, people are getting out and enjoying their last glimpse of summer. And with the beautiful weather many headed to the beaches and the state park in Ludington to cool off.

“I actually really liked the fishing. That was very fun,” says Nate Spiegel.

He and his mom traveled up from Evanston, Illinois. But his mom grew up in Ludington.

“For me it’s just coming back here and just seeing the beach and the lake and the state park and. Yeah, I like it. Nine years ago, I brought him and my other son,” says Spiegel.

And some even took a dip in the water to enjoy possibly one of the last 90-degree days of the season.

“I’m about to head up right now. I’ve got five daughters, and now I got to go to the next one and do some swimming with our seven-year-old. We were just getting ready to head out,” says James Robinson from Battle Creek.

“Water felt amazing. It was cool, and it wasn’t bad getting out. Actually, I was worried about getting out more than getting in,” says Danielle Haddad.

And after a long day at the beach - many got ice cream and some tasty food, and the talk of town today was House of Flavors.

“My mom got me a waffle. Strawberries on it. Also, flavor, it was good,” says Nate Spiegel.

And the house of flavors is thankful for all of the local support.

“We appreciate that we are such a highlight of peoples vacations, they come here, and they wait upwards of 30 minutes in our takeout cone line for an ice cream cone after they’ve left the beach, it’s just part of that summer experience here in Ludington,” says House of Flavors Manager Amanda Lobr.

Popular spots today also included Ludington State Park.