One of the most unique Michigan Labor Day traditions kicks off today with the Annual Mackinac Bridge Walk.

Thousands of people will coming together to travel across the bridge whether that’s on foot, stroller, or even wheelchair.

Over 20,000 people are expected to be in attendance today.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are walking on the bridge today meeting some of the participants.

